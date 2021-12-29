Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional Over '83' Feedback; 'never Received So Much Love Before'

Emerging as one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2021, Ranveer Singh's sports biographical drama 83 managed to teleport the audience back to 1983 to witness the Indian Cricket team's historic World Cup win against West Indies. Playing the role of captain Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh received praises for his performance from several notable celebrities from the industry. Responding to the same, the actor got emotional as he talked about the love his film received.

Ranveer Singh gets emotional over '83' feedback

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh got teary-eyed as he opened up about the overwhelming love he received from his fans for the film 83. Admitting that he 'cries easily nowadays', the 36-year-old actor reasoned that maybe the situation in the world because of the pandemic made him emotional. He further stated that the film 'still makes him emotional' and the positive response he is getting via his phone is an 'absolute avalanche'.

He also revealed that his phone's battery gets exhausted thrice a day as the love is coming his way like a 'wave, a tsunami'. The Padmaavat star further marvelled at his journey stating that it is a 'miracle' that he became an 'actor' and questioned, ''what chances did I have at succeeding?''.

Unsure of how to respond to the overwhelming love sent his way, the actor expressed his frenzy over-responding to the text messages. He also admitted that he has 'never received so much love before'. Revealing how 83 will be special for him, the actor stated that he would never this kind of response.

In an interview with ANI, the actor got candid about taking risks while selecting his movies. He stated, ''I have taken some really big risks. It does nothing for me if there is no high risk involved. Higher the risk, the higher the pay-off. I am like a free-flowing spirit. I don't wish to be defined because I feel putting a person in a box is limiting." He added, "I am consciously and subconsciously shaping my filmography. And I am going to do more of this because there is no other way. I am really hoping that the filmmakers continue to give me such roles where I can really do something.''

Directed by Kabir Khan and released on December 24, Deepika Padukone essayed the role of Dev's wife Romi. The movie also featured actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles.

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh)