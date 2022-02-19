Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in high spirits as he represents the Indian Film Fraternity at National Basketball Association's (NBA) All Star Celebrity Game on Friday night in Cleveland, US. The actor's presence at All Star Celebrity NBA caused some commotions with the commentators and announcers, who were surprised by his huge fan base. Several videos from the game's broadcast posted online have been making rounds on the internet.

In videos, the announcers at All Star Celebrity NBA can be heard introducing Ranveer Singh to the audience before the game. In the videos, Ranveer can be seen walking out on to the court with the other celebs and the announcer says, "This Bollywood star has over 38 million Instagram followers. That's right, I said over 38 million." The actor then hugs the mascot and takes a lap of the court as he acknowledged the crowd.

Fans shouted "Apna Time Aageya" to Ranveer and he noticed 🙌💗 pic.twitter.com/UxMHY4wHk0 — sera 🥑 (@ssuldier) February 19, 2022

In yet another video shared on social media, several fans can be seen cheering for Ranveer by shouting out his famous phrase from his hit film, Gully Boy, Apna Time Aayega (Our time will come). Upon hearing the phrase, the actor laughs and acknowledges his fans and followers present at the stadium. In another video, commentators can be seen discussing Ranveer's fan following again as they say, "You hear the crowd, that's for Ranveer Singh." Other commentator adds, "He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. He has fans here. It's like rockstar status!" The first commentator chimes in, "Oh it was crazy. I haven't seen anything like that. Like I said never seen anything like it."

After the game, the Ram-Leela star also took to Instagram and shared a note. He wrote, "I just had the most incredible experience at the All Star game. But the highlight by far was the love and energy that was my fans gave me at the game. I'm deeply touched and overwhelmed... Literally brought me to tears by the end of it. I feel the grace of God through you all." "Not sure what I've done to deserve this kind of love but I am filled with just pure gratitude. Thank you all from my deepest embers of my heart," he concluded in his note shared on IG Story.

More on Ranveer Singh's NBA game

Ranveer Singh played alongside Tiffany Haddish, Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Quavo, and others as the game. The NBA-All Star Celebrity Game will be aired live in the country on February 19 at 5:30 am on MTV, Vh1 India & Voot Select.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh