Ranveer Singh Goes Naked For Magazine Cover, Poses Like Burt Reynolds; 'I Don't Give...'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's pictures from his latest photoshoot took the internet by storm. The actor went naked for the cover of Paper magazine. The pictures were shared by digital creator Diet Sabya in which the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star could be seen striking different poses, inspired by American actor Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot. The 37-year-old actor also talked about his films, fashion and his familiarity with nakedness in general.

Ranveer Singh goes naked for a magazine cover

Ranveer Singh posed on a Turkish rug while getting clicked for pictures. One picture featured him sitting naked on the rug, and in another, he was seen lying in the same way Burt Reynolds posed. The other pics showed the actor showcasing his chiselled abs and toned physique. Take a look at it here:

In an interview with Paper magazine, Ranveer said,

"It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f****** naked. You can see my f****** soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

The Padmaavat actor loves luxury brands, but among all, Gucci makes it to the top of his list. "I work f****** hard. I want to wear a nice s**t. Eat my f****** a**, I will wear nice f****** s**t. I work 20-hour days. I’m not complaining — I’m only too happy and too grateful — but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe."

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film garnered a positive response for its storyline and the actor's part in it. Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, while Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra will be seen in prominent roles.