Ranveer Singh Grooves On Peppy Track For Wife Deepika At Mom's Intimate B'day Bash; Watch

One of Bollywood’s most adorable couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who is known to give major couple goals, made it to the headlines again for their love. Ranveer who leaves no stone unturned to profess his love for his lady recently performed a special dance number at mother Anju Bhavani's birthday bash. The video of the actor grooving on one of his peepy tracks Nashe se Chadh Gayi has been trending on social media. The actor and his wife, Deepika Padukone were spotted making their way to the party on Sunday, August 22, in the afternoon.

Ranveer Singh puts up a special performance for wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer who is also known as the "powerhouse of energy," appeared to have fun as he danced to numerous songs with his family while marking the celebrations. In the clip, Ranveer seems to have removed his jacket as he danced in a white vest and a pair of ripped jeans. While the actor danced, Deepika sat beside their family members and watched him. A few also cheered him on while Deepika blushed and shied as Ranveer performed for her in front of everyone. Besides his special dance performance for his actor-wife, Ranveer also danced to Khalibali from Padmaavat and Dil Chori from Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While he danced on Khalibali with his father and family members, he danced to Dil Chori with his mother.

On Sunday, August 22, Ranveer, Deepika, and Anju were photographed making their way to a Mumbai-based hotel for the party. Before they entered the venue, the trio posed for the paparazzi stationed outside. During their photo-op, the cameramen sang Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye for Anju and Ranveer joined them. The sight left Deepika giggling. The bash was also attended by Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has started shooting for his next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Deepika recently wrapped her untitled Shakun Batra movie. It also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The couple is awaiting the release of Kabir Khan's directorial sports drama 83 where they share the screen as reel husband and wife.

IMAGE: varindertchawla/Instagram