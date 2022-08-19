Ranveer Singh Grooves To Rap Song At Restaurant; Arjun Kanungo Calls Him 'real Slim Shady'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh never fails to impress people with his style and swag. Not only is he a fashion icon but is also an active social media user and often treats his fans with lovely pictures of himself. Recently, the Gully Boy actor was seen grooving to a rap song at a restaurant. Singer and music composer Arjun Kanungo took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of Ranveer Singh lip-syncing to a rap song at a new Mumbai restaurant.

Ranveer Singh grooves to a rap song at a new Mumbai restaurant

The Gully boy actor was captured lip-syncing to a rap song, as the song played at the event, Ranveer stood up from his chair and grooved to it. Sharing his video, Arjun Kanungo wrote, “The real slim shady @ranveersingh,” along with a sunglasses emoji and a heart emoji. In the clip, Ranveer looks elegant as he sings the song and even enacts it as the guests look on. The video went viral after the singer shared the clip on his story on Instagram.

Ranveer recently made headlines for his stellar performance in the film 83, which garnered him the Best Actor award in Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Also, Mohit Raina's web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 bagged him an award under the category of Best Actor in a Series. Moreover, veteran cricketer, Kapil Dev was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Shefali Shah received the Best Actress award for her performance in the web series Jalsa.

Ranveer Singh on the work front

On the work front, the Ramleela actor also won the best actor of the year award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 (IIFM). He won the award for his role in Kabir Khan's 83, which celebrates India's first cricket world cup win in 1983. Sharing his happiness on receiving the award, Ranveer said 83 is one of the most loved films of his career. “It'll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography. But more than the accolades, it's the process of making this film that I will cherish the most," he said as per ANI.

