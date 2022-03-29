Competing with his unmatchable energy and sartorial dressing is just not possible when it comes to versatile actor Ranveer Singh. The actor who is known for his powerhouse acting skills and roles in films recently added to some fun moments at the Dubai Expo with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in Dubai.

The two got together and visited the India Pavilion at the Dubai expo 2020, where the two discussed the global reach of the Indian media and entertainment industry. However, when it comes to the Band Baja Baraat actor, nothing could go simpler unless some fun is added to it. And that’s exactly what happened at the expo which left his fans base even more attracted to his charm.

Ranveer Singh shakes a leg with Anurag Thakur at Dubai Expo 2020

A video from the last evening’s event has been surfacing on social media, where Ranveer was seen grooving with Union Minister Thakur. The viral video shows the actor shaking a leg on one of his popular tracks Malhari from the 2019 movie Bajirao Mastani.

Ditching his dramatic clothing this time, the actor looked like a heartthrob in a red Sabyasachi sherwani while pairing it with matching pants. On the other hand, Thakur looked simple in a kurta pajama and a Nehru jacket to top it all. The video showed Thakur copying Ranveer’s steps and how the two bonded over the discussion at the grand event.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur with Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh at the India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020, ahead of their participation in a conversation on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry.#Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/fVn62g0oYv — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

During the event, Anurag Thakur also talked about the Indian film industry and how language is not a barrier for anyone looking to be a part of it. “I feel by next year India should become the content subcontinent of the world… Language is not a barrier today. People across all sections of society are breaking into a song at the sound of India, it’s a huge contribution of the Indian film industry," he said.

ANI also shared several pictures of the two interacting and discussing films at the Indian pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. Apart from this, during the interaction, the actor earned hoots and cheers when he praised SS Rajamouli's latest magnum opus RRR released on March 25. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 83 actor will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Takht. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his pipeline. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI/@PibLucknow