Celebrated actor-director combo Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated for three blockbuster films- Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. The actor credits the esteemed filmmaker for shaping him into the artist that he has become today. In his recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer admitted that he used to approach his acting in a certain way and he used to think that he knows everything, however, he added that it was Bhansali who 'stripped down his constructs'. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh: 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali stripped down my constructs'

Ranveer Singh, while talking about his career-best landmark performances under SLB films, said that 'they work well together' because he is up to explore Bhansali's wild ideas'. The actor revealed that 'they keep playing off each other and coming up with new ideas and different ways to do scenes, enact scenes and stage it uniquely'.

Ranveer explained that the art director-turned-filmmaker 'broke him down, made him into ash', so that he could 'rise from the ashes, be reborn as the artists that he has grown into today'. The actor further added that he is 'indebted to him lifelong for that'. The Gully Boy star said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'expanded his bandwidth as an artist, his range and overhauled his understanding of the craft of acting'.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ranveer Singh was last seen in sports biographical drama, 83, which was based on Team India's journey to win the historic first World Cup in 1983. The actor portrayed former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev. He will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the silver screens on Friday, February 25. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, alongside Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari among others. Set in the 1960s, the plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film has been receiving praises from the critics as well as the audience.

