F1 Icon Martin Brundle Fails To Recognise Ranveer Singh, Actor Humbly Introduces Himself

Actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the last race of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The actor had flown to Abu Dhabi to grace an award show, and during his visit, he also witnessed the Formula 1 race. As the race took place on Sunday, November 20, a video of Singh's conversation with F1 racer-turned-commentator Martin Brundle is surfacing on social media as the latter "momentarily" forgot who Ranveer was.

A Twitter user has shared a brief conversation between Martin Brundle and Ranveer Singh from the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In the clip, Ranveer, while exploring the event venue, met with Brundle, who asked him how he was feeling to be at the race. In his answer, the Bajirao Mastani actor said, "On top of the world... I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline." Brundle then admitted that he has forgotten who Ranveer is and said, "I have momentarily forgotten who you are, can you tell me please." Ranveer humbly introduced himself and said, "I’m a Bollywood actor, sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

Brundle further complimented Singh for his Versace co-ord set. He said, "That respect for that suit. Because that is punching." In his reply, Ranveer quipped, "You know the best part sir, I have to send it all back in the morning."

Fans react to Ranveer Singh's conversation with Martin Brundle

Ranveer Singh's fans hailed him for his humble reply when Brundle asked him to introduce himself. A Twitter user wrote, "Love @RanveerOfficial's humility. One of the many reasons why he is where he is," while another penned, "But he handled it very well without any ego!!!" Many also praised him for speaking to Brundle with respect.

Singh was also spotted bonding with various celebrities at the event. The actor documented his experience at the event and shared several photos and videos on Instagram. He was spotted with Olympics Gold medallist Usain Bolt, Spanish professional football manager Pep Guardiola, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Italian footballer Francesco Totti, Jofra Archer, singer Akon, actor and businesswoman Paris Hilton and many more.

Image: Twitter@JE3TUPATEL