Ranveer Singh Imitates Katrina Kaif's 'Chikni Chameli' Step, Leaves Her In Splits; Watch

The team of the upcoming film Sooryavanshi is currently busy with the film's promotions. Director Rohit Shetty and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will also grace the floor of ColorsTV's reality game show, The Big Picture, hosted by Ranveer Singh. The Sooryavanshi stars will appear in the Diwali Special episode of the reality show. In one of the latest promos of the show, Ranveer and Katrina were seen in a dance faceoff.

The official social media handle of ColorsTV dropped another promo of The Big Picture's Diwali special episode. In the video, Rohit Shetty asked Katrina Kaif along with Ranveer Singh are seen in a dance faceoff. In the promo, they seemed to be performing on each other's songs and have the audience judge the best dancer. Ranveer and Katrina then danced together on Ranveer's song Tatad Tatad from Ram Leela. The duo then shook a leg on Katrina's iconic item number Chikni Chameli. Ranveer followed Katrina's dance steps and left everyone in splits with the song's hook step. Ranveer Singh also has a brief cameo in Sooryavanshi. The actor will reprise his role as Inspector Simmba in the upcoming cop drama.

Rohit Shetty jokes about cutting Ranveer's role in 'Sooryavanshi'

Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kafi will seemingly have a fun time at The Big Picture with Ranveer Singh. In another promo released by the network, Rohit Shetty joked about cutting Ranveer's role from the upcoming film. The promo began with Rohit Shetty playing the game. Rohit Shetty was nervous about the next visual question and said it would be a disgrace if he could not answer correctly. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh asked him to answer correctly for the sake of his respect. When Rohit Shetty asked Ranveer to help him, Ranveer denied it, as he is not allowed to do so. In return, Rohit Shetty made scissors sign with his fingers and joked about eliminating his role from the film. Ranveer Singh said "No, no, no, sir," while reacting to Rohit's joke.

Details about 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It also has brief cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The film's plot revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, Chief of Mumbai's Anti Terrorist Squad, and his quest to prevent a terrorist attack in the city. The film is scheduled to hit the cinema screens on November 5, 2021.

(Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@ranveersingh)