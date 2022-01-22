Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh In Rs 1 Lakh-worth Sweatshirt Spotted Outside A Dubbing Studio In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted donning a black and yellow sweatshirt by Gucci, outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Check out the pictures.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is indeed a big fan of high-end fashion. From cringe to cool, bulky tracks to fitting suits, the actor has experimented with every possible fashion trend and nailed them.

2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Recently, the Padmaavat star was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. 

3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh donned a black Gucci sweatshirt, which he teamed up with a pair of dark denim jeans. He added a black beanie cap, dark shades and casual white-yellow shoes to complete his look. 

4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The black and yellow Gucci sweatshirt which was worn by Ranveer came with a price tag of approximately Rs 1 lakh. 

5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer has a range of Gucci outfits in his wardrobe. Be it a floral Ken Scott print cotton zip-up jacket from the brand to Gucci reversible wool coat, he has it all. 

6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor has been spotted donning his favourite brand at various events, including during an event for the announcement of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in October 2020.

