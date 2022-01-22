Ranveer Singh In Rs 1 Lakh-worth Sweatshirt Spotted Outside A Dubbing Studio In Mumbai

Last Updated: 22nd January, 2022 18:18 IST

The actor has been spotted donning his favourite brand at various events, including during an event for the announcement of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in October 2020.

Ranveer has a range of Gucci outfits in his wardrobe. Be it a floral Ken Scott print cotton zip-up jacket from the brand to Gucci reversible wool coat, he has it all.

The black and yellow Gucci sweatshirt which was worn by Ranveer came with a price tag of approximately Rs 1 lakh.

Ranveer Singh donned a black Gucci sweatshirt, which he teamed up with a pair of dark denim jeans. He added a black beanie cap, dark shades and casual white-yellow shoes to complete his look.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is indeed a big fan of high-end fashion. From cringe to cool, bulky tracks to fitting suits, the actor has experimented with every possible fashion trend and nailed them.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.