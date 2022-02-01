Ranveer Singh Inclined On Doing 'family Dramas', Says 'community-viewing Binds People'

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's finest actors, having proved his mettle in films like Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Ram Leela as well as the recently released sports drama, '83, among others. After an exceptional on-screen portrayal of cricket legend, Kapil Dev, in the Kabir Khan directorial, '83, the actor now has an interesting lineup of family entertainers like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, the Simmba star spoke about going through the 'phase' where he wants to centre his energy on telling stories that can be 'received seamlessly' by the 'widest spectrum of audience'. He quipped that he's currently cherishing the kind of projects he can watch alongside his 'in-laws, parents, and kids in the family'.

Ranveer Singh says he's in a phase of doing more family dramas

The actor quipped that he has become more 'family-oriented' as a person with the years that have passed. He also mentioned how his circle has also become smaller as time progresses. The kind of content Ranveer cherishes now is the one he can watch alongside his close ones and kids in the family.

The actor's current inclination seems to have also been based on the current state of theatres, with cinema halls being hit hard amid the subsequent waves of the COVID-19 pandemic while OTT platforms have become the new haven for all moviegoers. The actor feels that mainstream stars hold the responsibility to lure the audiences back to theatres. He shed light on how the 'cinematic experience' creates a certain bond among people as they watch a film sitting together, and reminisced the time when he watched 3 Idiots with his entourage of friends.

Lastly, he mentioned how 'community-viewing binds people' and that he is striving to be a part of films where "a family can have a shared experience." A project that shouldn't 'make anyone uncomfortable' and is also not a 'solo-watch'.

Ranveer Singh will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus as well as Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

(Image: @Ranveersingh/Instagram)