Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh Inclined On Doing 'family Dramas', Says 'community-viewing Binds People'

In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh said he's inclined on doing more family-oriented projects, with the aim of providing people with 'shared experiences'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Ranveer Singh

Image: @Ranveersingh/Instagram


Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's finest actors, having proved his mettle in films like Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Ram Leela as well as the recently released sports drama, '83, among others. After an exceptional on-screen portrayal of cricket legend, Kapil Dev, in the Kabir Khan directorial, '83, the actor now has an interesting lineup of family entertainers like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus. 

In a conversation with Mid-Day, the Simmba star spoke about going through the 'phase' where he wants to centre his energy on telling stories that can be 'received seamlessly' by the 'widest spectrum of audience'. He quipped that he's currently cherishing the kind of projects he can watch alongside his 'in-laws, parents, and kids in the family'. 

Ranveer Singh says he's in a phase of doing more family dramas

The actor quipped that he has become more 'family-oriented' as a person with the years that have passed. He also mentioned how his circle has also become smaller as time progresses. The kind of content Ranveer cherishes now is the one he can watch alongside his close ones and kids in the family. 

READ | Ranveer Singh calls Sania Mirza ‘queen’ after tennis champion announces her retirement

The actor's current inclination seems to have also been based on the current state of theatres, with cinema halls being hit hard amid the subsequent waves of the COVID-19 pandemic while OTT platforms have become the new haven for all moviegoers. The actor feels that mainstream stars hold the responsibility to lure the audiences back to theatres. He shed light on how the 'cinematic experience' creates a certain bond among people as they watch a film sitting together, and reminisced the time when he watched 3 Idiots with his entourage of friends. 

READ | Ranveer Singh admires 'babygirl' Deepika Padukone's performance in Gehraiyaan's trailer

Lastly, he mentioned how 'community-viewing binds people' and that he is striving to be a part of films where "a family can have a shared experience." A project that shouldn't 'make anyone uncomfortable' and is also not a 'solo-watch'.  

Ranveer Singh will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus as well as  Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. 

READ | Are Ranveer Singh and Ronit Roy collaborating on new project? Latter spills the beans

(Image: @Ranveersingh/Instagram)

READ | Ranveer Singh in Rs 1 lakh-worth sweatshirt spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai
READ | Arjun Kapoor shares glimpse of his 'new friend'; Malaika Arora & Ranveer Singh react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy, 83 Movie
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com