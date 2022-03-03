As the ongoing pandemic loosens its grip, several major production houses have been eyeing various occasions to release their long-pending films. Actor Ranveer Singh whose highly anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was long waiting in the pipeline, has finally got a release date. The actor who is known for his unmatchable energy took to Instagram and shared a quirky video while announcing the same.

The social comedy film was earlier slated to release theatrically on 2 October 2020 and later 27 August 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic in India led to its postponement by makers who waited for the situation's normalisation rather than streaming it on OTT platforms. Now amid much fanfare and speculations about the release, Ranveer shared a video and announced that the film is slated to release theatrically on May 13, 2022. The film will mark the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar.

Ranveer Singh announces Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars veteran stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani as Ranveer Singh’s parents in the film. The announcement video begins with Ranveer introducing fans to several varieties of heroes that they have witnessed on the big screen over the years. Starting from Mumbai’s heroes to superheroes, the country seemed to have witnessed all kinds of heroes in the past.

But this time, the actor promised to bring forward the story of another unheard hero who is sure to leave fans impressed and waiting for more. While captioning the video, he wrote, “Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!!Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May. @shalzp | #ManeeshSharma | @divyangt | @yrf | “The movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey and it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Meanwhile, coming in as good news for production houses, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema, and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity. A government notification said these are districts where the first vaccination dose is more than 90%, the second dose is over 70%, the positivity rate is less than 10% and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40%.

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh