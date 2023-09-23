Ranveer Singh Is Charged, Ready To Go: Farhan Akhtar Opens Up About Don 3

Farhan Akhtar has consistently remained a polymath throughout his career in Bollywood. While he has shown his acting talent in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Toofaan (2021), he has produced films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Mirzapur, Inside Edge and many more. He has also delivered a critical and commercial hit with Dil Chahta Hai (2001) which was his directorial debut. He has also shown his musical caliber in Rock On! (2008). Now, the actor returns to the directorial throne again with Don 3.

3 things you need to know

Farhan Akhtar made his acting debut with Rock On (2008).

He made his Hollywood debut via the soundtrack of Bride and Prejudice (2004).

His last onscreen outing was Toofaan (2021).

Farhan Akhtar on Don 3

While speaking with Variety on a number of things alongside producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan spoke about Ranveer Singh in Don 3. He said, “I’m really excited that Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energising us, so to speak.”

Farhan Akhtar gives an update on Jee Le Zara

Akhtar, while speaking on the topic of Jee Le Zara, said that Priyanka Chopra is part of the SAG-AFTRA, which makes her involvement in the film complicated. He said, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own.” His upcoming film, Fukrey 3, releases on October 28, 2023.