Ranveer Singh Is Dharmendra's Newest Admirer; Shares Veteran's Vanity Van Pic

The shooting of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has already commenced, and audiences are enjoying the film's behind the scenes glimpses through the actors' social media handles. It's no news that Ranveer Singh constantly expresses his adoration for Bollywood's legends and his upcoming movie's veteran star Dharmendra is no exception. The Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram stories today, sharing his fanboy moment in front of 'Dharamji's' vanity van.

Ranveer added Dharmendra's quirky track Mein Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana track in the background and seemed awestruck standing outside his van. Apart from the two actors, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has a stellar cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Ranveer Singh shares his fanboy moment with Dharamji

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, September 19, the actor shared a glimpse of the veteran's vanity van entrance, which had a printout with Dharamji as well as the movie's title written on it. Sharing this picture, Ranveer wrote, “IYKYK” (If you know you know) and added three emojis including a heart and evil eye.

Dharamji has charmed audiences with his thriving energy and love for filmmaking after all these decades and recently took to his social media handle to share a fun BTS video of him from the sets. The Sholay actor can be seen addressing his audience, as he sips on a cup of tea. "Enjoying my shooting... Having tea... really good to be here.. lots of love..Cheers![sic]," he said in the clip, captioning it "Romancing the camera 🎥 for Rocky are Rani ki prem Kahani[sic]."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Alia and Ranveer Singh's second collaboration after the 2019 blockbuster Gully Boy. Rumours about the duo starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra have also been making rounds. Only last month, Alia Bhatt gave fans a sneak peek of preparations behind starting the shooting of the film, in which the leading duo appeared in interesting costumes to rehearse for their roles among other things. The movie is slated for a 2022 release.

