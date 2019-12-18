Ranveer Singh: When 'Simmba' Star Nailed The Pout Game, See Pics

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for an upcoming movie titled ’83. The actor is widely appreciated for his performances in several movies. Ranveer has emerged as one of the popular faces in the film industry and with his movies, he has also created a firm foot in Bollywood. Apart from his acting skills, he is known for his quirky dressing style and funny poses in pictures. Ranveer is known to be always jolly and funny in his behaviour that reflects in his pictures too. Here are some of his pictures where the actor has aced the pout game.

Blue attire pout look

Ranveer Singh, in the picture below, wore a blue coloured attire and round silver framed sunglasses. The actor pouted for the picture with a side face towards the camera.

Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar

Ranveer Singh visited the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and Pakistan. The actor cheered for the team and also captured pictures with all the team players. One of the pictures he posted was with Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from his quirky dressing, he also captured himself in a kissing pout pose with Sachin Tendulkar.

Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya

Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya are known to share a similar trait and that is of a jolly and funny kind of person. The actor kept his pout game on when he captured a picture with the famous player.

The Gully Boy look

Ranveer Singh featured in a blockbuster movie, Gully Boy. The actor pulled off a look of a common boy from the backward areas of Mumbai. Ranveer posted a picture in his 'Murad' look. He wore a serious expression for the picture with a pout face.

Ranveer Singh with Karishma Kapoor

Ranveer Singh posed with Karishma Kapoor where he was seen pouting with Lolo. The actor is often seen clicking pictures with celebrities in quirky poses.

L O L O 👄 pic.twitter.com/ujax84PWYP — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 5, 2016

