Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh Is Prakash Padukone's Fan; Young Deepika Pic Stands Out In Bengaluru Diaries

Ranveer Singh is a fan of his father-in-law Prakash Padukone and a picture of the former sportsman & young Deepika pic stood out in his Bengaluru diaries.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Ranveer Singh, deepika padukone, prakash padukone

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh, @padukoneprakash


Ranveer Singh has been associated with legends in various sports over the past few months. The actor starred as cricketer legend Kapil Dev in his last film 83, and provided a fanboy moment when he met basketball legend LeBron James and other icons of the game. His recent Instagram post had a mention of another well-known sportsperson, but one who he is related to, his father-in-law, former badminton ace Prakash Padukone.

Ranveer spent the weekend at Deepika Padukone's residence in Bengaluru, and a photo of her father from his badminton-playing days stood out. That was not all, a  picture of baby Deepika also became a talking point. There were some South delicacies that was a part of the diaries. 

Ranveer Singh spends time at in-laws' place, drops golden pictures of Deepika & Prakash Padukone

Ranveer Singh's Instagram stories gave a glimpse of the time he spent at Deepika's home in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Gully Boy star first dropped a video of relishing the dessert chiroti. The 'mmmm' in his post showed how much he enjoyed having the sweet. 

READ | Ranveer Singh shares overwhelming experience from NBA All-Star Game; 'Brought me to tears'

His next post was a photo of a young Prakash Padukone. The former badminton had multiple racquets in his hand and seemed to have come out of an intense playing session. The 36-year-old used the 'straight ledge' to term him as a legend, proving that he was a fan of the first Indian player to win the All England Open.

READ | Ranveer Singh gets grand welcome at all-star NBA as audience cheer 'Apna Time Ayega'

A photo frame of a young Deepika looking on as she sat on a tricycle was another moment captured by Ranveer. 

Like Ranveer visited his in-laws in Bengaluru, the Padukones too regularly visit the couple in Mumbai. Be it for Ranveer's mother's birthday or during the release of 83, the two families often come together under the same roof. 

READ | Ranveer Singh fist bumps basketball 'king' LeBron James, calls it a 'precious moment'; See

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone on the professional front

Ranveer and Deepika played husband-wife, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev in the film 83, tracing the journey of India's iconic World Cup triumph in 1983. The latter was also one of the producers of the film. 

READ | Ranveer Singh hints at 'exploring Sanjay Leela Bhansali's wild ideas' in upcoming project

The Om Shanti Om star recently starrer in Gehraiyaan and has films like Fighter, Pathan and Project K in her kitty, while Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.     

READ | Ranveer Singh to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Check out the best-dressed celebrities of the week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Prakash Padukone
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND