Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor took the stage at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding party. Ranveer hosted the event, while Vaani Kapoor and Badshah were among other personalities to perform. Singh and Singhal also set the stage on fire as they danced to a few hit numbers like Gallan Goodiyaan and Khalibali.

As per the video uploaded by guests of the party, Ranveer Singh graced the event in a black tuxedo. Television star, Akanksha Puri posted a bunch of stories to her Instagram account. She also shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor wowing the audience as she danced to Genda Phool and Panghat, from her recent film, Roohi. As seen in her IG stories, Badshah also performed with the bride, Sahiba.

Shrey Singhal, the man of the hour, also took to his social media account to share some glimpses of his eventful night. He uploaded a picture of himself and Ranveer Singh sharing the stage. He captioned the image, "KHALI BALI HO GAYA HAI DIL 🔥" He also put up a story of Singh lifting him up in the air and wrote, "This sums it up."

Shrey Singhal is famous for his songs including Tu Junnoniyat, Jahaan Tum Ho and Aankh Uthi. He is often viewed in comparison to Atif Aslam, owing to his style of singing. Preparing for her performance, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories the previous night and shared a picture from her dressing room. She can be seen donning a red outfit and posing in a picture with one of the members from her team.

Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor both have quite a few films in the pipeline. Singh will appear in a cameo in Sooryavanshi, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. The Bajirao Mastani actor will also take on a role in 83, alongside his wife, Deepika Padukone. Both the films were geared up for release in 2020 but were pushed back owing to the pandemic. The actor will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Roohi will appear next in Good Luck Jerry.

Picture Credits: Shrey Singhal-Instagram

