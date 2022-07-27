Ranveer Singh, John Abraham And Other Celebrities Whose Nude Photoshoots Sparked Debate

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently found himself in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him for his recent nude photoshoot, which left netizens divided online. The actor was accused of 'hurting sentiments of women' and although several fans have been supporting him, he has also been receiving criticism for his post.

Apart from Ranveer, there have been several actors over the years who have sparked debates after pictures from their nude photoshoots went viral.

Actors whose nude photoshoots sparked debates

Ranveer Singh

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor recently did a nude photoshoot for Paper magazine, in which he posed on a rug. The pictures quickly began doing the rounds online and also sparked a debate. An FIR has also been filed against the actor, and protests are also being conducted over his post.

Aamir Khan

The Bollywood actor became the talk of the town after glimpses from his film PK surfaced online. The picture saw the actor nude with nothing but a radio in his hand. The picture was on the film's poster and was not received very well. It also landed the actor in legal trouble as a case was filed against him for the same.

Fan of aamir khan's story selection. Such a good actor. Pk naa all time favourite film.

pic.twitter.com/Yqm6yZkzUp — chetan (@chetan_sai123) March 29, 2022

Milind Soman

The popular model and actor turned heads when he shared a nude picture of himself in 2020. In the picture, he was seen running on the beach and posted it on the occasion of his 55th birthday. The picture landed the actor in legal trouble as a case was filed against him under IPC Sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, as per ANI.

Case registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach pic.twitter.com/MJq3o6y1rz — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Esha Gupta

The Rustom star posed for a topless picture, in which she faced away from the camera and wore nothing but denim jeans. The actor quickly became the talk of the town and began to receive several vulgar and inappropriate comments on her post. Several netizens began to question her values as her post went viral online.

John Abraham

The actor took to his social media account last year and shared a nude picture of himself from the sets of his film. He was seen flaunting his muscular body as he covered himself with a pillow and awaited his wardrobe to be given to him. Although the picture left several fans swooning over him, it also brought him some criticism.

Kalki Koechlin

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor shared a nude picture of herself as she faced her back to the camera in 2017. The black and white picture did the rounds online and although some appreciated the 'artistic' picture, others trolled her.

(Image: @thejohnabraham/@ranveersingh/Instagram)