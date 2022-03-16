Ranveer Singh Lauds Wifey Deepika Padukone's 'cooking Skills'; Calls Her 'multi-talented'

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are amongst one of the most adored couples in the industry. The power couple has always managed to keep their fans entertained via their social media handles and they never fail to shell out major couple goals for their fans.

Ranveer is the biggest cheerleader of his wife Deepika as he often takes to his social media account to appreciate her and support her upcoming projects. Recently, the Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram handle and lauded his wife Deepika Padukone's cooking skills.

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and had a fun AMA session with his fans. In the said session, the actor opened up on various topics. Fans bombarded the actor with many interesting questions but what caught the netizens' attention was Ranveer Singh praising his wife Deepika Padukone's cooking skills. One of the fans asked, “Do you like the food cooked by Deepika?”. In response, Ranveer praised Deepika’s cooking skills and said, “Love it! She’s an amazing cook. My multi-talented baby”.

Deepika Padukone was quick to notice this and she took to her Instagram handle and reposted the story. Sharing the story on her Instagram, the Gehraiyaan actor while tagging Ranveer wrote, “Trying to earn brownie points for?”. And when another fan asked Ranveer how much he is missing his wife, the actor simply won hearts with his one-word reply and wrote, “Loads!”. Even Deepika reshared the story and wrote, "Also Me".

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has multiple films lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The highly-anticipated film recently got a release date. The film was earlier slated to release theatrically on 2 October 2020 and later on 27 August 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic in India led to its postponements. But now it is all set to release on 13 May 2022.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone on the other hand was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Apart from Fighter, Padukone has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Project K, Pathaan, The Intern, and Draupadi.

