Ranveer Singh Leaves Allu Arjun Impressed, Recites Iconic Dialogue From 'Pushpa'; WATCH

The 10th South Indian International Movie Awards took place in Bengaluru on September 10. The event was graced by popular B-town as well as South Indian stars including Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, Yash, and more. While the Pushpa actor won the Best Actor Award at SIIMA 2022, Ranveer Singh bagged the most popular Hindi actor award. The duo even shared a fun conversation at the event, which is evident from the video that has been surfacing online.

Ranveer Singh performs on Srivalli

A clip that is doing rounds on social media saw the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor reciting Allu Arjun's Pushpa's iconic dialogue. He then imitates the actor's signature pose from the super hit film. Following this, the 37-year-old performed on Srivalli and showcased the signature steps on stage. Arjun was simply impressed after seeing Singh perform the steps of his song. Watch the video here:

Earlier, in the day, he also shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen posing with the trophy. Ranveer looked dapper in a white-coloured suit as he held the trophy in his hands. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem! @siimawards #10YearsofSIIMA #SIIMA2022 #SIIMA #Wolf777SIIMAWeekEnd".

On the other hand, Allu Arjun also expressed gratitude after winning the award for Best Actor. He headed to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you #SIIMA2022! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again. It’s so rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate. Thank you for all the love. Gratitude. (sic)" The actor looked dapper in a black suit which had 'AA' initial written over it. Take a look:

Image: Twitter/@RanveeriansFC