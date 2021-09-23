Ranveer Singh Makes Special Request To Youth, Urges Govt To Recognise Indian Sign Language

On the occasion of International Day of Sign Languages, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made a special appeal to the youth of the country. The actor urged the youth to create an inclusive space for the deaf community. According to ANI, the actor spoke about how the youth can bring about a noticeable change and also laid his trust with the younger generation.

Sharing his views on the same, the actor who is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani said, "If there is anything we all have come to value and embrace in the last year and a half is the power of community and being there for each other. My message to the youth today would be to keep doing the work you are... and if in any way you can create or propagate an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community, please do. From hospitality to education to creative arts. We can only make this change together and my trust and support lie with the youth of our country.”

The Bajirao Mastani actor has been working hard to help the community. He has also been urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India and also signed a petition aimed at furthering awareness of this cause. Elucidating upon the same, he said, “The first steps to this milestone have been taken by the Government some weeks back when ISL was made optional for students to learn in schools from Grade 9-12 but the day ISL will be the 23rd recognized Indian language under the Constitution of India, will be the milestone that will shift the needle. I have complete faith in the leaders of our nation and know that we are on our way to achieving this milestone. For the citizens, I urge you to sign the petition so this day can be soon celebrated."

Ranveer Singh launched his own record label named 'IncInk'. Ranveer's record label, which comprises fresh talent from the Indian rap circles, is now coming up with a noble initiative by releasing content for the hearing impaired. IncInk is set to launch five music videos in the Indian Sign Language (ISL) on the occasion of the International Day of Sign Languages on Thursday, September 23. Marking the International Day of Sign Languages, Ranveer's IncInk will play ISL music videos throughout the day.

IMAGE: Instagram/@RanveerSingh