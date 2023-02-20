Ranveer Singh Meets Marvel Stars Michael B Jordon And Jonathon Majors; See Photos

Soon after meeting Batman fame Ben Affleck, Ranveer Singh was recently snapped with Marvel actors Michael B Jordon and Jonathan Majors. He represented NBA India at the celebrity match held in Salt Lake City, Utah. After the game, the actor attended the NBA All-Star Night where he met the two acting wizards.

He took to his Instagram story and shared some glimpses from the night. The Padmaavat actor sported bright colours. He donned a yellow T-shirt teamed with blue pants and a puffed pink jack. He completed his look with neon green sneakers and a blue bucket hat. Ranveer was also seen posing with Marvel actor Simu Liu, filmmaker Spike Lee, and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Take a look at the photos:

Ranveer Singh meets Ben Affleck

During the NBA celebrity match held on February 17, Ranveer Singh was snapped while chatting with Batman star Ben Affleck on the basketball court. The photos went viral in no time and their fans started trending 'Khilji (a role of the villain played by Ranveer Singh in Padmavat) v/s Batman'. In the viral photos, the duo was seen indulging in a deep conversation.

The official Instagram page of NBA India shared a photo wherein Ranveer was seen wearing a white jersey. On the other hand, Ben opted for a white sweater teamed with brown pants and white sneakers.

Check out the post:

On the work front, Ranveer is all set to appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.