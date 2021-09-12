Ranveer Singh Meets PV Sindhu, Priyanka Chopra To Host Series | Bollywood Recap For Sep 12

PV Sindhu Joins Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh For Glitzy Dinner; Stuns Shutterbugs

One of the most popular couples of Bollywood, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently went out for a dinner with Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in Mumbai. Soon to be seen in the sports biographical drama '83, the couple has been creating a stir in the entertainment world with their fashion-forward street styles. Take a look at the trio entering a famous joint in Mumbai in their stylish ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra, Usher & Julianne Hough To Co-host CBS’ Reality Series 'The Activist'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher and Julianne Hough are all set to co-host the Global Citizen series The Activist, reported Deadline. The five-week reality show will be premiering on October 22. It will also be available for live streaming on-demand on Paramount+.

Randeep Hooda Recounts Shelved Film On Battle Of Saragarhi Anniversary; 'stories Live On'

Randeep Hooda has established his name globally after making an appearance in the Netflix film Extraction last year. He recently celebrated the 124th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi, recollecting his shelved film based on the battle to honour the Saragarhi martyrs. Taking to his Instagram, Randeep shared a glimpse of his character from the movie along with a picture from the gurudwara made as the battle's memorial.

Kriti Sanon Enjoys 'Sunday Cuddles' With Mother In Funny 'boomerang' Videos

Away from the hustle and bustle of packed shooting schedules, Kriti Sanon recently decided to indulge in some 'family time' as the actor shared cute pictures with her mother. Kriti Sanon shared a series of Instagram stories, which she captioned as ‘Sunday cuddles’ with her mother and uploaded a few fun boomerangs of the same. She posted three stories on her social media account and called it a ‘Boomerang series’. The actor was last seen in the Netflix drama, Mimi.

Sunny Deol Drops A Reunion Pic With 'Gadar' Director; Says 'creative Sessions Cheer Me Up'

It's been almost a decade that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has released. The romantic period action film featured Sunny Deol in the lead role and the actor went on to become an overnight sensation. Deol has now reunited with Gadar director Anil Sharma and shared a pair of joyful pictures from his meet on his official Instagram handle. Take a look.

IMAGE: RANVEER SINGH, PRIYANKA CHOPRA & RANDEEP HOODA'S INSTAGRAM