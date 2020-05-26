Ranveer Singh Shares How COVID Pandemic Has Affected Him Mentally, Calls It 'devastating'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh spoke about his state of mind amid the lockdown. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the Padmaavat actor opened up about how the pandemic has impacted him emotionally. Ranveer Singh sharing his emotional response said that it is devastating to witness what is happening to people all across the world in this unprecedented situation.

Ranveer Singh further said that he is been going through phases as every time he wakes up in the morning and reads the news, it makes him wonder about this grim scenario. The actor also shared how he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to engage with people on social media. He said that he was going through his own process of wrapping his head around the issue mentally and he wasn’t ready to engage with anyone or his fans.

Ranveer Singh also spoke about how he trying to stay positive. He added, that he is staying at home and using his time optimistically. He expressed that he is trying to find the silver lining and the brighter side of this crisis situation. Hence he is hibernating and experiencing the joy of doing nothing.

The Gully Boy actor also added how lockdown has resulted in a pause from his hectic shoot schedules and has provided him time to relax. Ranveer Singh said that his life was moving at a frantic and hectic pace with the increase in workload after delivering blockbuster hits like Padmaavat, Simmba and more. Now this time has provided him time to be focused on nothing but himself.

Ranveer Singh lastly revealed how after getting married, it was a crazy busy time for him as well as wife Deepika Padukone. However, now he is able to give proper time to his wife. It has given them time to explore their relationship and re-discover themselves and bond with each other on a different level.

Ranveer Singh’s quarantine dairies

Although Ranveer Singh has stayed low amid coronavirus crisis, he was previously seen sharing a fan art made for him. Along with it, the actor had also shared a glimpse of his workout session with wife Deepika Padukone. Have a look at it here:

