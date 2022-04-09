Ranveer Singh On Playing Gujarati Boy In Jayeshbhai Jordaar: 'Love Everything About Them'

Ranveer Singh will play a Gujarati character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, following his role as a Gujarati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cult classic Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The actor is set to be featured in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a big-screen Hindi entertainer that will present a fresh style of heroism rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Talking about his character in his upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor said that he is playing the role of a Gujarati boy once again after ‘Ram-Leela’ which is believed to have given him a mounting of a star in the Bollywood industry.

Ranveer Singh recalls ‘Ram-Leela’ days ahead of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ release

He said, ‘Ram Leela’, which also had Deepika Padukone with him, showered him with incredible love from people, especially from Gujaratis across the world. "Even now, when I meet any Gujarati, they always happen to mention how they loved my performance in ‘Ram Leela’,” actor said according to ANI.

Ranveer Singh also spoke about his love for Gujarat and said that he loves everything about Gujarat from its culture, vibrancy, zeal to be the best, and most importantly the people of the state. The actor also added that this love from Gujarat inspired him to become a Gujarati boy in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and get the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again. “I'm hoping the fans enjoy the movie and my performance in it. I've given it my best, and I'm confident we have something exceptional to offer them." the actor added.

The 36-years-old actor also changed his Instagram Display picture recently to what looks like his upcoming film poster. The actor also took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to post a picture of himself dressed in multiple coloured checked shirts with the sun in the background. He also captioned the picture as, “Yeah, we're golden, babygirl we're golden.” fans reacted with a lot of comments filled with heart and love emojis.

About ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, The much-awaited by Yash Raj Films’ will also star ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Shalini Pandey, and has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is set to release on May 13, 2022.