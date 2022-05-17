Ranveer Singh Opens On Deepika Padukone's Bad Habits: 'Nothing That I Can Criticise'

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's mushy banter often leave their fans in awe of their bond. Now, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star in a recent interaction candidly spoke about his wife's bad habits that he'd want to change. Surprisingly, Ranveer Singh couldn't criticise anything about Padukone. Moreover, Singh revealed that it is him who's constantly putting efforts to match up with his wife.

'She's perfect in every way': Ranveer Singh

In his latest chat with Bollywood Bubble, Ranveer stated that Padukone has her flaws but she's good for the most part. According to him, the 'complaining' part of their relationship is for her. Reportedly, Ranveer only tries to make the change that's best for the duo.

He said, "Nothing, I can’t think of anything about her that I can criticise. She’s perfect in every way, she has her flaws like everyone but she’s good for the most part, and the complaining is for her to do, and the changes are for me to make".

Just a few days ago, the official Instagram page of the Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the names of all the jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. As per the post, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the festival. Apart from her, other members of the jury include French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway, and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. Now, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Deepika will next make a cameo appearance in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus which features her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also share the screen space with Baahubali fame Prabhas in the Telugu film, Project K.

Speaking of Ranveer Singh, his latest movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar hit the big screens last friday. Besides Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar features Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal roles. While the plot of the film remains under wraps, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a middle-aged Gujarati guy in the film. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the upcoming film is bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

