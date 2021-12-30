Ranveer Singh Opens Up About 'exploring Comic Space' In Rohit Shetty's Film 'Cirkus'

Actor Ranveer Singh has forged an impressive resume in Bollywood with films across various genres like action, romance and period drama. Known for his outlandish fashion and flamboyant personality, fans are yet to see the actor in a typical comedy film flaunting his off-screen jolly persona. However, with his upcoming collaboration with renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty for the film Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will soon check a pure comedy flick goal off the fans' list.

Ranveer Singh wishes to explore 'comic space'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 83 actor opened up about getting the opportunity to explore the 'comic space' with the forthcoming film Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. The film comes after Ranveer Singh's successful collaboration with the director for the cop drama Simmba. The 36-year-old actor admitted wanting to do a comedy film for years and expressed happiness over being part of Rohit Shetty's comic franchise following his successful addition to the cop universe.

Dishing about the forthcoming film, the Padmavaat actor assured that the cast features a star-studded ensemble who bring 'such madness'. He also admitted being thrilled to headline a 'crazy mad ride of a movie'. Furthermore, he talked about the negative impact the pandemic is having on the world and wished that his film would provide relief to people as they would visit the theatres and 'just laugh their way out' for two hours. Concluding his statement, the actor confirmed that Crikus was the best choice for him to 'explore the comic space'.

More on 'Cirkus'

The film, based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, is set to release on July 15, 2022. After the success of his cop drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Rohit Shetty earlier assured his fans that he was in no hurry to announce the theatrical release date of Cirkus. In an interview with PTI, the director stated, ''There's such a backlog, I didn't want to jump in. Also, everybody gave me that respect for not coming for two weeks when I came with 'Sooryavanshi', people could have clashed with me or come the next week. But they gave me that space because I was holding on to my film for so long''

With Cirkus, the director intends to take his audience back to the days of Golmaal and All The Best which have become comedy cult classics in their own right. The last schedule of the movie is in Ooty and the team will leave for the same on December 2. Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee are also set to feature in the film.

