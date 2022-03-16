Ranveer Singh Opens Up On Meeting Bella Hadid; Says 'she's Very Warm And Polite'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. The Bajirao Mastani actor is an ardent sports enthusiast and he never shies away from expressing his love for sports. From football, basketball to cricket, the actor has always been vocal about his love for games. Last month, Ranveer created a massive buzz as he played at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with well-known artists in Cleveland, USA. Recently, the actor was invited to the United Kingdom to witness a prestigious football premier league, named EPL (English Premier League).

Several pictures from the grand football premier league are doing rounds on the internet. The actor has been winning hearts with his performance and his crazy energy. But what caught netizens' attention was Ranveer's picture with American supermodel Bella Hadid. Ever since they met, the two became the talk of the town. Recently, Ranveer Singh opened up on his meeting with the American model Bella Hadid.

Ranveer Singh reveals how 'simple and grounded' Bella Hadid

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle, and during the Instagram Q and A session, he opened up on how he felt after meeting Bella Hadid. He also revealed her best qualities. When one of his fans asked, “What do you like the most about Bella Hadid and how did you feel meeting her?”, the Simmba actor sweetly replied, “She is very warm and polite. The best thing about her is how grounded and simple she is. It was great to meet her. @bellahadid.”

For the unversed, after their meeting, both Ranveer and Bella started following each other on Instagram.

Earlier, Ranveer posted pictures from his trip to the UK. The actor gave fans a sneak peek into the EPL game. Sharing the series of pictures and videos, he captioned the post as "Full power! 🔥🔥 Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium! 🔴⚪️ #coyg #gunnersAlong with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious". The pictures are proof that the actor had a gala time at the prestigious football premier league.

