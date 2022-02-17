The Indian music industry lost one of its gems and the Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri. The veteran singer-composer passed away on Tuesday night, February 15, at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) at 69.

The music composer's sudden death left the entire film industry grieving. Many penned heartfelt tributes for the late singer, while others recalled the happy memories about Bappi Lahiri. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently paid a heartwarming tribute to the legendary singer. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a series of photos and videos of himself with Bappi Lahiri.

Ranveer Singh's tribute to Bappi Lahiri

The first photo shows Ranveer Singh donning a white-coloured retro look and dancing while Bappi Lahiri was seen singing. The next video saw both Bappi Lahiri and Ranveer Singh making a powerful entry on the stage of an award function, while the entire film industry gave him a standing ovation. The next video saw Ranveer paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer. He mentioned how Bappi Lahiri began learning the tabla at the tender age of three and composing songs after turning 11. The last photo had the two looking trendy as they posed for a picture. In the caption, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Thank you for the music. Thank you for the memories. There never has been & never will be anyone like you Bappi Da lives forever."

A day ago, Ranveer Singh shared a series of black and white pictures of Bappi Lahiri on Instagram. Sharing the photos, the actor added a broken heart emoji in the caption. Take a look at the 83 star's post.

As per a report by PTI, the late singer was suffering from OSA and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised for 29 days and was released on February 14. However, his health deteriorated a day later and he was hospitalised again. On February 15, late at night, the singer breathed his last. The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

Bappa, Bappi Lahiri's son, returned from the US with his family at around 3 am on February 16. He performed his father's last rites. The legendary singer was laid to rest at Vile Parle's Pawan Hand Crematorium.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh