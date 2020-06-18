This Day That Year: Ranveer Singh Pens Down Heartfelt Tribute For The Indian Cricket Team

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt tribute to Indian cricket team and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s new poster release, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Ranveer Singh's heartfelt tribute

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stole the limelight during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019. He again impressed everyone by acknowledging every sportsperson on the ground at Manchester. The actor’s photos went viral on the internet in no time. The previous year, on this day, Singh took to Instagram and paid gratitude to Indian cricketers. The actor shared a jolly photo with Virat Kohli on his official account.

Singh wrote, "I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. I've witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh Naya India hai, Aur yeh banda Naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli"

Kriti Sanon's beach photos

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon treated her fans with sizzling beach photos while vacationing in the Maldives. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor took some time off and spent time with her close friends. She took to social media and shared photos of herself through her official Instagram handle. Check out some of Kriti Sanon’s exotic picture featuring sea, sun and sand.

Paresh Rawal appreciates Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor never shies away from expressing his gratitude towards working with co-stars. He also appreciated his on-screen father Paresh Rawal in Sanju. Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal also applauded the actor for his outstanding skills and acting finesse in an interview. The veteran actor also went ahead to call Ranbir Kapoor an inspiration for the coming generation. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju released on June 29, 2020, and was a box office hit.

Manikarnika's new poster

Two years ago, Kangana Ranaut marked her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was one of the most talked-about Bollywood movies. On this day, the makers of the film revealed a new poster featuring Ranaut on Rani Laxmibai’s death anniversary. The warrior queen fought for the nation and became an inspiration for all. In the caption accompanying the post, Kangana Ranaut’s team wrote, “ Remembering one of the bravest women that ever lived, #RaniLaxmiBai #Repost if you cannot wait to witness her epic story on screen #KanganaRanaut as #Manikarnika. #deathanniversary #tribute #martyr #Queen #warrior #history”. Check out her vintage poster.

