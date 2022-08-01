Ranveer Singh Pens Sweet Note As He Wraps 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'; 'Many Days...'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The two actors, who had earlier starred in Gully Boy, were shooting for the film for the past many months. While Alia Bhatt wrapped up the movie last month, Ranveer Singh recently completed his part recent and penned a sweet note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a video as he celebrated the film's wrap on sets. The set was decorated with balloons, pictures and a lot of glam. The entire cast and crew of the film were present at the celebration, along with Alia Bhatt, who joined via video call. Ranveer Singh cut several cakes along with the crew and also shared smiles and hugs with the. Veteran star Dharmendra, who will also be featured in the film was also spotted. Among the film's crew, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted.

Sharing the clip, Ranveer Singh penned how his entire time on the film's sets was filled with "hearty laughs," "tears," "mischief" and more. He further mentioned how he found a family within the hearts of the film's crew. The actor wrote, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set." He further mentioned he still has one song to shoot and wrote, "IT’S A TALKIE WRAP ON RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023."

Alia Bhatt dances on Channa Mereya as she wraps the film

Last month, Alia Bhatt wrapped up her part in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The video showed how Alia Bhatt was excited about the film as she stood in a white kurta with a wooden spoon in her mouth. As Ranbir Kapoor's track, Channa Mereya played in the background, the Darlings star did its hook step while everyone cheered for her.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh