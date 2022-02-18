Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh Prepares For NBA All-star Celebrity Game 2022 With Player Tacko Fall

Ranveer Singh last night jetted off to Cleveland to be a part of the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that will be played on Friday in Cleveland.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
ranveer singh
1/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh last night jetted off to Cleveland to be a part of the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that features some of the top global musicians and basketball players. 

ranveer singh
2/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

The US’ National Basketball Association had appointed Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in September 2021.

ranveer singh
3/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

The Padmaavat star is 'quite excited' as it will be 'Indian acting fraternity’s representation on the world stage'.

ranveer singh
4/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

On Friday, Singh took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from his basketball practice with Senegalese professional player Elhadji Tacko Fall. 

ranveer singh
5/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

In the caption, he also shared the player's 'tip of the day'- 'Run the floor and Go hard on defence'. 

ranveer singh
6/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

The actor also posted several pictures of himself enjoying his practice session ahead of the game. 

ranveer singh
7/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

He captioned the post, "Ball is life" with a string of emoticons. 

ranveer singh
8/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Singh is set to play alongside the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers, and recording artists like Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Quavo.

ranveer singh
9/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

The game will also feature renowned athletes from the past and present including Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, and Cleveland Cavalier's legends Bo

ranveer singh
10/10
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh

The game will be played on Friday, February 18 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. 

Tags: ranveer singh, nba, tacko fall
