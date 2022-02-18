Ranveer Singh Prepares For NBA All-star Celebrity Game 2022 With Player Tacko Fall

Last Updated: 18th February, 2022 22:13 IST

The game will be played on Friday, February 18 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

The game will also feature renowned athletes from the past and present including Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, and Cleveland Cavalier's legends Bo

Singh is set to play alongside the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers, and recording artists like Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Quavo.

The actor also posted several pictures of himself enjoying his practice session ahead of the game.

In the caption, he also shared the player's 'tip of the day'- 'Run the floor and Go hard on defence'.

On Friday, Singh took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from his basketball practice with Senegalese professional player Elhadji Tacko Fall.

The Padmaavat star is 'quite excited' as it will be 'Indian acting fraternity’s representation on the world stage'.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh last night jetted off to Cleveland to be a part of the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that features some of the top global musicians and basketball players.

