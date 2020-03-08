Ranveer Singh's Quirkiest Hats And Caps That You Must Check Out Now; See Here

Ranveer Singh is one of the quirkiest, stylish actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has been often seen sporting some out-of-the-box outfits and fans love to take inspiration from the Gully Boy star. Apart from the sunglasses and outfits, he is seen sporting some quirky hats and caps. Have a look.

Ranveer Singh's caps and hats that are quirky

The actor can be seen sporting a look that is inspired by the '80s and '90s. He opted for a polka-dotted silk shirt and pink and yellow striped pants. He opted for a quirky hat and sunglasses. The hat has the same polka dots as the shirt and it covers the head only from the front.

This is a swagger look of Ranveer Singh where he has donned a shirt that had abstract designs on it. Furthermore, he opted for a mustard coloured hat and mustard coloured transparent sunglasses. He completed his look by opting for ring earrings.

The Befikre actor can be seen sporting an '80s avatar. The actor opted for a red suit and matched it with a red cap that is inspired by the '80s and appears quite out-of-the-box. He completed the look by opting for black framed transparent sunglasses and an earring.

This is one of the casual looks of the actor. He wore a casual multi-coloured striped sweatshirt and pants. He paired it with rounded cap that covered his ears too. This type of look is perfect for an outing during a winter evening.

Sporting a mysterious look, he went for a black suit and trousers. He mismatched the look by opting for casual red footwear. The hat he wore completed the overall look.

