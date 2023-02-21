Ranveer Singh Raps For Simu Liu, 21 Savage, Hasan Minhaj At NBA All-star Game Locker Room

Ranveer Singh's impromptu rap session video recently went viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by TV host-comedian Hasan Minhaj. The video also had cameos by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, singer-actor Nicky Jam and rapper 21 Savage, among others.

It started with Hasan Minhaj introducing the Cirkus actor. He said, "All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let's get Ranveer a bucket." Soon after, Ranveer is seen rising from his seat to rap. "Go up against us, you will end up in bandages. We ain't 21 but we all Savages. Oh, you see my moves, they so fancy. Yeah baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam," the Padmavat star rapped.

Sharing the video, Hasan wrote in the caption, “Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.”

Check out the video here:

Ranveer is the Indian ambassador of the National Basketball Association. The actor was in Utah's Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star game, which took place on February 17. In the celebrity game, Ranveer, Simu Liu, actor Janelle Monae, Hasan Minhaj, and tennis player Frances Tiafoe were part of Dwayne Wade's team, a former Miami Heat player.

They were competing against Team Ryan whose roster consisted of singer Kane Brown, rapper Cordae, TV host Marcos Mion, actor Everett Osborne, and rapper Ozuna among others.

Team Wade defeated Team Ryan 81 to 78.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and will next appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt.