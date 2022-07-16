Ranveer Singh Reacts To Lalit Modi And Sushmita Sen's Relationship Announcement; See Here

Sushmita Sen and businessman Lalit Modi have been garnering headlines ever since they announced their relationship on social media. The duo has been receiving congratulatory messages and wishes from eminent personalities, with actor Ranveer Singh also showering love on the couple. The Gully Boy star dropped a heart and evil eye emoticon on Lalit Modi's recent Instagram post, which was filled with the couple's mushy glimpses from their recent vacation.

Apart from Ranveer, celebrities like Harbhajan Singh, and Nandita Mehtani among others also wished Lalit and Sushmita.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship announcement

Taking to his social media handles on Thursday, July 14, Lalit Modi shared a trail of romantic pictures with the Main Hoon Na star, calling her his 'better half' while announcing their relationship. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER," he wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the news, Ranveer Singh dropped a red heart emoticon and a nazar amulet in the comments section. Take a look.

The former Miss Universe also reacted to the relationship news in a separate post, mentioning she was 'unconditionally surrounded by love' and in a 'happy place'. Sharing an adorable selfie with her daughters Renee and Alisah, Sen wrote, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!"

Before dating Lalit Modi, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The duo announced their breakup in December last year. The two dated for almost 3 years. On the work front, Sushmita will now be seen in the third season of the crime-thriller series Aarya.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LALITKMODI/ @RANVEERSINGH)