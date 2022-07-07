Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of Netflix India's very first interactive show titled Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The show is set to release on July 8 and Netflix shared a short clip of how the actor prepared to go on an adventure with Bear Grylls.

The actor served a dish with a cloche over it, and when he opened it, he was in for a surprise.

Ranveer Singh prepared for Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls

Netflix shared a video featuring the actor seated at a dining table in a baby pink suit as he uncovered a cloche placed before him, only to be presented with a bug. The actor cringed at first but then went on to eat it and tried his best to keep it down. The clip then stated, "Ranveer is ready for the wild."

The scene then cut to him eating a bug in the wild as well, as he went on a thrilling adventure with Bear Grylls. The platform got fans excited as they informed them that they got to decide what the actor eats, where he goes and how he sleeps through the interactive format of the show. The caption read, "Menu mein kya hai? Aap hi batao! You decide what Ranveer Singh eats, where he goes, how he sleeps. Sab kuch!" (What's on the menu? Why don't you tell us!)

Watch the video here:

The Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer saw the actor all set to step into his new avatar as he took on a challenge and tried to survive in the wild with Bear Grylls. The clip saw him rappel down a cliff, run away from a bear, traverse a mountain and much more. It promised a fun-filled and edge-of-the-seat watch.

Ranveer Singh's films

The actor was most recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, in which he played the lead role alongside Shalini Pandey, Deeksha Joshi and others. He now has several films in the pipeline including Cirkus, which will be helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film will be based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and fans can't wait to see what the duo has in store for them.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in