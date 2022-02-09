Ranveer Singh Replies To Fan Who Asked Him About His Fashion Inspiration, Reveals His Idol

If someone has to be rewarded with the 'out of the box' yet brilliant fashion sense, then it has to be Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The 83 actor never leaves a chance to amaze his fans with his unique and flamboyant styling. Recently, Ranveer followed the AMA trend and his followers also took part in it.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle as he dominated the 'Ask Me Anything' trend in his own way. He wrote in one of his stories, "Aaj mood hai..Ask me anything...!". Fans were excited about it as they started putting some interesting questions for the actor. A fan asked, "Who is your fashion inspiration?" Replying to it, Ranveer said, "@Dennisrodman from Back in the Day".

In the background picture, the actor stunned in a Gucci tracksuit. The tracksuit jacket had different prints and patterns in orange, green, red, white and brown colours. He paired the jacket with a pair of blue coloured pants. The actor also accessorised his look with a pair of red and black goggles, a checked hat, diamond earrings and a golden chain.

Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric and bold sartorial choices. His unconventional style always catches everyone's attention. Oversized silhouettes, pleated skirts, neon or floral prints, printed suits, knee-length pants, monochromatic outfits, Jodhpuri kurtas and among some of the best picks of the actor.

Ranveer plays 'AMA' round with fans

Well, a fan asked, "How do you always stay positive?" The Padmaavat actor, replying to it, said, "I count my blessings. I feel immense and often overwhelming gratitude. I try and pay kindness forward. Life is full of suffering and existence is agonising... but as Chaplin said, "To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it."

Dennis Rodman: Ranveer's fashion inspiration

NBA star Dennis Rodman has been making waves for his look since he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs from the Detroit Pistons in 1993. He made his debut with a blonde shaved mohawk inspired by Wesley Snipes in Demolition Man. He began to find his niche in fashion, which was all about eccentricity and individuality.

Rodman made headlines dressing in drag and being an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community. His signature looks include dyed hair in red, pink, green. During the 1995 NBA playoffs, he dyed the AIDS ribbon in his hair, which caused a stir.

(Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram)