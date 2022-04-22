Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain his fans with his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The social comedy-drama is slated to hit the big screens on 13th May 2022. Ranveer Singh, in the much-awaited film, will be seen stepping into the shoes of a middle-aged Gujarati man.

With the trailer already piquing fans' excitement levels, they are eagerly waiting for the songs of the movie. As per various media reports, the makers are planning to launch the first track titled Firecracker from the movie. Recently, ahead of the release of the song, Ranveer Singh revealed that he performed on the track without a choreographer.

Ranveer Singh reveals he did freestyle dancing in Jayeshbhai Zordaar's song

As per Mid-Day, Ranveer Singh opened up on how in one of the songs of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he was not given a choreographer and had to do freestyle dancing as the makers believed that they wanted Ranveer to do full justice to Jayeshbhai's character. Adding to this, Ranveer said,

“Maneesh Sharma and Divyang Thakkar were clear that since I have performed the character and gone through his entire journey, they wanted me to do a freestyle dance, just as Jayesh would. They were sure that they wouldn’t choreograph the song. Barring the hook step, I was left to dance the way Jayesh would.”

Ranveer Singh recalls incident from his early days

Earlier on Tuesday, at the trailer launch event in Mumbai at the Yash Raj Studios, Ranveer Singh revealed that he once overheard people talking about how he doesn't look like a hero. Further, he also revealed the advice that he got from Aditya Chopra. Adding to this, the actor stated,

"Before the release of my first film, my posters were put up everywhere. I had gone to watch a film, where I saw two people standing in front of my poster. I stopped because I wanted to overhear what they had to say. They said, ‘Who is this? He doesn’t look like a hero!’ This has happened. In fact, Aditya Chopra had told me in our second meeting that, ‘You’re not Hrithik Roshan, toh tu acting kar lena (so you please act)”

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh