Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh Reveals He Is Learning Konkani From Wife Deepika; 'When We Have Children...'

During an event in the US, Ranveer Singh revealed the reasons behind him learning Konkani which is his wife Deepika Padukone's mother tongue.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Twitter/RanveerTBT/Elitestanning


After power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, fans have been now eyeing another star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to surprise all with the good news. The couple who is currently in the US recently attended an NRI convention in San Jose, California which was hosted by the Konkani community of the area. 
 
During the event, Ranveer expressed his feelings about learning Konkani which happens to be his wife Deepika’s mother tongue. The two stars took active participation in the conversation while spilling details about their future and plans on ways of raising kids together. The couple took the centre stage where Ranveer revealed how desperately he has been learning Konkani from his wife along with the reason behind the same. 

Ranveer Singh reveals reason behind learning Konkani 

Both Ranveer and Deepika are in the US where they are expected to celebrate the Gully Boy star's 37th birthday with family. Although several media reports state that the two might fly to Hawaii to ring the special day, however, no such confirmation has been given by the two. During the event in California, Ranveer was heard speaking in Konkani as his Bajirao Mastani co-star cheered him on saying “Well done.” In one of the videos, Ranveer said, “I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding.”


In one of the videos from the event, a woman from the audience shouted, “We love you Deepika” to which she was quick to reply and say “I am a married woman now.” Deepika and Ranveer were accompanied by her parents Prakash and Ujjala, and her sister Anisha on their US trip. For the event, Deepika looked absolutely stunning in a pink suit while Ranveer looked dapper in an off-white kurta pajama. 

READ | Ranveer Singh waits for 'wife to comment' on post; here's what Deepika Padukone has to say


Earlier, the couple was spotted attending Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in California where they grooved to some of the peppy tracks crooned by the ace musician. Later, Ranveer got on the stage and jammed with Mahadevan on Gully Boy rap. 
 
 

READ | Arjun Kapoor-Malaika pen praise for Deepika Padukone as they spot her on hoarding in Paris

IMAGE: Twitter/RanveerTBT/Elitestanning

READ | Ranbir Kapoor credits Deepika for intense 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' scene; calls her 'veteran'
READ | Ranveer Singh attends Shankar Mahadevan's US concert with Deepika, raps on stage; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT