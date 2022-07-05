Ranveer Singh Reveals He Is Learning Konkani From Wife Deepika; 'When We Have Children...'

After power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, fans have been now eyeing another star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to surprise all with the good news. The couple who is currently in the US recently attended an NRI convention in San Jose, California which was hosted by the Konkani community of the area.



During the event, Ranveer expressed his feelings about learning Konkani which happens to be his wife Deepika’s mother tongue. The two stars took active participation in the conversation while spilling details about their future and plans on ways of raising kids together. The couple took the centre stage where Ranveer revealed how desperately he has been learning Konkani from his wife along with the reason behind the same.

Ranveer Singh reveals reason behind learning Konkani

Both Ranveer and Deepika are in the US where they are expected to celebrate the Gully Boy star's 37th birthday with family. Although several media reports state that the two might fly to Hawaii to ring the special day, however, no such confirmation has been given by the two. During the event in California, Ranveer was heard speaking in Konkani as his Bajirao Mastani co-star cheered him on saying “Well done.” In one of the videos, Ranveer said, “I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding.”

In one of the videos from the event, a woman from the audience shouted, “We love you Deepika” to which she was quick to reply and say “I am a married woman now.” Deepika and Ranveer were accompanied by her parents Prakash and Ujjala, and her sister Anisha on their US trip. For the event, Deepika looked absolutely stunning in a pink suit while Ranveer looked dapper in an off-white kurta pajama.



Earlier, the couple was spotted attending Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in California where they grooved to some of the peppy tracks crooned by the ace musician. Later, Ranveer got on the stage and jammed with Mahadevan on Gully Boy rap.





