Ranveer Singh Reveals How He 'borrowed' From Father's Life Story To Play 'Jayeshbhai'

In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh will take on the role of a sharp-witted Gujarati man who strives to protect his unborn daughter and quash the patriarchal norms that exist in society. The family entertainer, which also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, is gearing for a theatrical release on May 13.

Ranveer recently opened up about playing a father in the movie, and who inspired him to pull off his character effortlessly. According to Mid-Day, the Gully Boy actor credited his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani as his inspiration, adding that he channelised the latter's 'calm, protective personality' to become Jayeshbhai.

Ranveer Singh reveals he drew inspiration from his father for Jayeshbhai Jordaar

"I borrowed a lot from that aspect of my life, from observing the way my father was with us as a family," he mentioned and added how Jagjit Singh Bhavnani fully dedicated himself to giving his family a better life. "He would pour everything in the endeavour of giving us a better life which is the premise of Jayeshbhai’s journey as well," Ranveer stated.

Further talking about his role, Ranveer mentioned how Jayeshbhai too is trying to safeguard his family at all costs. Seeing his father going through many adversities and relentlessly fighting through those, Ranveer said he has understood all his struggles after taking on the role of Jayeshbhai. "It is through playing Jayeshbhai that I now have a much deeper appreciation for everything that my father did for me," he iterated.

In an earlier interview, Ranveer mentioned how his love for his parents has given him the power to overthrow all odds in life. Comparing his real-life persona with Jayeshbhai, Ranveer claimed they're both "accidental heroes". Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films banner

More on Ranveer Singh's work front

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, among others in important roles. Lastly, he has Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus – alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma – in the pipeline.