When Ranveer Singh Shared Views On 'the Flip Side Of Being A Celebrity'

Ranveer Singh, the Bajirao Mastani fame, is considered as one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. The energetic superstar kickstarted his acting career in the year 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat and since then he hasn't stopped. Ranveer Singh has garnered popularity amongst the audience and critics with his blockbuster movies like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Padmaavat and many more. In one of his interviews in the past, the star opened up about his thoughts on the flip side of being a celebrity, read ahead to know more.

Ranveer talks about the flip side of being popular

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Ranveer Singh revealed his views on the flip side of being a celebrity. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor shared that it can snap an actor's energy, especially in current times where most people have mobile phones with cameras. He added that one doesn’t get a moment to breathe or switch off.

Ranveer Singh further added that before his interview, he was in the public restroom, finishing his business and a man asked him for a picture. He also shared that such events were more common than anyone could think. Ranveer also added that now he has made peace with such situations and accepted that there is no other way to deal with these scenarios.

In the same interview, he also was asked about his sartorial choices that attracted mixed reactions from the audience and if he ever gets offended by the negative comments that he receives for his fashion game. Ranveer Singh interestingly replied he is entertained and finds these negative comments amusing. Ranveer also shared that he also posts memes that others have made out of his appearances.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone, portraying his wife. The flick was initially scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020, but the date has been postponed.

