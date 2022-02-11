Ranveer Singh Reviews Wife Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan': 'You Make Me So Proud'

Deepika Padukone's romantic drama film Gehraiyaan was finally released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was received well by the audience and several critics lauded the performance of the cast that also includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa. Padukone's husband, actor Ranveer Singh has been supporting her new movie ever since the trailer of the movie was released. Ranveer has now left a review for Gehraiyaan as he shared a romantic photo with Deepika.

Ranveer Singh reviews Deepika Padukone's movie 'Gehraiyaan'

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a monochrome photo kissing Deepika Padukone as he left a review for her movie Gehraiyaan. As he shared the review, Ranveer called Deepika's performance in Gehraiyaan as 'an absolute masterclass'. He wrote, "Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan…Tour de force(sic) Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan."

More about 'Gehraiyaan'

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and Padukone is playing the role of Alisha Khanna, 30, who is unhappy in her six-year-long relationship that has grown monotonous. Her career has also hit a roadblock and as she tries to bond with her cousin Tia played by Ananya Panday, she meets her fiance Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Alisha and Zain begin an affair behind Tia's back. The movie features complex human relationships.

'Gehraiyaan' Twitter review

As Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video, several netizens left their review for the new movie. One user called Padukone's performance in the movie as her best performance to date. They wrote, "Loved to watching #Gehraiyaan Outstanding performance by #DeepikaPadukone, must say one of her best work till date. Her acting, dialogues, screen presence as Alisha looks beautiful, played it so well." Another user wrote, "I just finished watching Gehraiyaan and it was a very good movie. It starts of slow but once things start to happen the film get interesting. The story feels very real and you connect to the issues the characters go through."

Loved to watching #Gehraiyaan

Outstanding performance

by #DeepikaPadukone , must

say one of her best work till

date. Her acting, dialogues,

screen presence as Alisha

looks beautiful, played it so well.#GehraiyaanReview

Rating : 3½ ⭐⭐⭐🌟 #GehraiyaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/nA74XvW3mW — SHIV DUTTA 🌠 (@imshiva17) February 11, 2022

I just finished watching Gehraiyaan and it was a very good movie. It starts of slow but once things start to happen the film get interesting. The story feels very real and you connect to the issues the characters go through. #GehraiyaanReview 3.5/5 🌟 pic.twitter.com/I6zP9lGWN0 — Gurdeep ⚡ (@Gurdeep_0701) February 10, 2022

Gehraiyaan is a unique experience that on one side, it made me emote for the characters and at the same time it kept me on edge of my seat.

Shakun Batra did it. 🔥🔥

Clearly, It is the most complex role and finest performance of Deepika Padukone to date. 💙#GehraiyaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/z1eeDwchsE — Chayy (@illusionistChay) February 10, 2022

Wonderful.❤️

Such a pleasure to watch and Deepika yet again delivered a great performance.#GehraiyaanOnPrime #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/9QXrlIGDil — Jon snow🐼⚡ (@Saravana_48_) February 10, 2022

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@deepikapadukone