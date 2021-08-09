Ranveer Singh Says 'done Best Work With Him' Congratulating SLB On 25 Yrs In Bollywood

Ace Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in the film industry on Monday. As he clocked 25 years, Ranveer Singh penned down his experience of working with SLB and how it expanded his limits as a performer. Singh penned down his feelings in two lengthy posts.

Ranveer Singh on SLB, 'his pursuit of excellence is relentless'

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together in two movies Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram- Leela and Padmavati, both of which were massive successes. As SLB completed 25 years Ranveer took his Instagram and penned down lengthy notes talking about SLB's excellence and their bond. Ranveer wrote, "His pursuit of excellence is relentless. That’s what sets him apart. That’s what makes him so great. He is limitless. And his craft is limitless. And when you work with him, you believe that you are limitless. He has got a rare insight into the human psyche, and incomparable panache for cinema, and an unparalleled flair for drama."

Writing further about how Bhansali helped him expand his limits as a performer, Singh wrote, "My bond with SLB is very deep. I have done my best work with Him. He is a master of his craft and a true artist. Whenever you are directed by him you have a tremendous growth spurt as a performer. He challenges you, he pushes you to deliver a performance that’s visceral, spirited and comes from a place deep within you. He enriches and inspires you. He nurtures his actors and extracts their very best performances." He also added, "I feel he truly expands your bandwidth as a performer because he compels you to find new depths within yourself and he shows you new lengths that you can go to in order to achieve your own personal moment of artistic authenticity and cinematic magic."

Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone who had also worked with SLB for Ram Leela and Padmavati, took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the director. In her post, she talked about meeting Bhansali for the first time and wrote, "Fast forward to 2012. I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you'. I said, 'What?!'. They said, 'Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you'. "I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can't get out of bed right now!" I said. The next thing! know, he was on his way to see me."

Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), for which he received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film. He rose to prominence in the Hindi film industry with the commercially successful romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the epic romantic drama Devdas (2002) and many more. He is the recipient of several awards, including four National Film Awards, ten Filmfare Awards and a BAFTA nomination. In 2015, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.

(Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram)

