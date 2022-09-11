Ranveer Singh Says He Is 'proud Of India's Diversity' After Winning Big At SIIMA 2022

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), which took place in Bengaluru on September 10. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor bagged the 'Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India' trophy on Saturday. While receiving the award Ranveer expressed how proud he is of the diversity that India offers which makes the country's film industry rich and dynamic.

Ranveer Singh says he is 'proud of India's diversity'

As quoted by ANI, Ranveer Singh said that he is overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to act and just be an artist. He further added, "I get to do what I love to do for a living. It's because of your love and acceptance, so thank you all."

He continued, "First of all and most of all, you know what I love about our country the most is the diversity that we have in our culture. We are the most diverse country in the world. Every state has such richness and vibrancy in its culture and we as a people must and must celebrate that. That's my favourite part about India's 75 years of independence."

Singh went on to state that there was a time when language was a barrier but how wonderful it was that 'we don't live in such a time anymore'. The Padmavat actor said, "Like Bong Joonho said on the Oscar stage, I'm so glad and grateful that we are now in a time where people are rising above that one-inch thing called subtitles to be accepting of these most wonderful and amazing stories from different languages and different cultures."

He also stated that the South film fraternity and its 'mesmerizing' talent inspire him. "You have captured the imagination of the entire and beyond and that's the credit to your craft, that's a credit to the handwork and sincerity. You inspire me!" said Singh.

Earlier, in the day, Ranveer also shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen posing with the trophy. The 37-year-old looked dapper in a white-coloured suit as he held the trophy in his hands. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem! @siimawards #10YearsofSIIMA #SIIMA2022 #SIIMA #Wolf777SIIMAWeekEnd".

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh