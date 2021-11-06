Ranveer Singh Shakes A Leg With 'maalkin' Rani Mukerji On The Big Picture; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi graced Color TV's quiz show titled The Big Picture in order to promote their forthcoming highly-anticipated flick, Bunty Aur Babli 2. The channel has shared several promo videos of the new episode featuring the stars on their official Instagram handle. On the show, actor-turned-host Ranveer Singh will be seen recreating several popular scenes from Rani Mukherji's iconic films.

Ranveer Singh recreates popular scenes from Rani Mukherji's films

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the channel dropped several videos from the upcoming episode of The Big Picture. In one of the promotional videos, Ranveer Singh can be seen recreating a popular scene of Rani Mukherji's popular film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The host can be seen saying, "I love you," with a twist, "Ek mard ka sar sirf teen auraton ke saamne jhukta hai, ek maa ke saamne, ek durga ma ke saamne aur ek maalkin ke saamne (A man's head is only bowed in front of these women — A mother, Goddess Durga, and a lady boss)." The actor jokingly referred to Rani as his boss since she is the wife of Aditya Chopra, Chairman of Yash Raj Films.

The joke comes as the Padmaavat star made his Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj Films production, Band Baaja Baraat. The actor has since then collaborated with the production company quite a few times. Furthermore, in yet another promo video, Singh can also be seen grooving with the Mardaani star on the song, Koi Mil Gaya. In the video, Saif Ali Khan can be seen impressed as Rani aces her step. Sharing the promo video, the channel wrote, "Ranveer aur Rani ne kiya recreate "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" ke haseen pal The Big Picture par! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 6th-7th Nov, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par[sic]."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the film’s first instalment, which hit the big screen in 2005. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Pankaj Tripathi, Asrani and Yashpal Sharma. The trailer of the film has already got fans eagerly waiting for its release. The video clip shows Rani and Saif (Simmi and Rakesh) living a life away from crime. However, they soon learn about a new couple in town, who is using their con identity. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into Pankaj Tripathi's role as a police officer in the film.

The filmmakers have recently released the film's romantic track titled Luv Ju, showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh's sizzling chemistry as they spend gala time amid picturesque locations. The film will hit the big screens on November 19.

(Image: Instagram/@colorstv)