Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his social comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar and the makers released the trailer of the film on April 19. The actor has become the talk of the town as fans and followers lauded him and Shalini Pandey, the leading lady in the film for their work. At the trailer launch of the movie, the leading duo grooved together and the clip has become viral online. The forthcoming film will hit the big screens on May 13, 2022.

Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey groove together

In the video, Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey can be seen performing the hook step from their film as the audience gathered cheering them on. Ranveer made an impression with her colourful suit as she shook a leg with his co-star, who looked stunning in an emerald green shimmering dress with a plunging neckline. The fun-filled clip received heaps of love as fans seemed to love the duo's performance together.

Watch the video here

Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer

The upcoming film has been helmed by Divyang Thakkar and will hit the big screens on May 13, 2022. The recently released trailer of the film saw Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Deeksha Joshi, Ratna Pathak Shah and others play their roles to perfection. The short trailer gave fans a glimpse into the film and revolves around Ranveer Singh's character Jayeshbhai's journey as a father. It sees him fight against all odds after he learns he his wife will soon give birth to a girl and fights to save the life of his unborn daughter. Apart from focusing on an important social issue, the film also includes some hilarious and adorable moments and fans can't wait to watch it on the big screen.

Watch Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer here

Ranveer Singh recently won hearts at the trailer launch of the film after he was asked if he wishes his have a son or daughter. He then recalled a meaningful line from the film and mentioned that a child is like God's Prasad, and one must not be picky about what they get, but must accept whatever God gives them.

