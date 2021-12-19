Last Updated:

Watch | Ranveer Singh Shares Clip Of Tennis Legend Mahesh Bhupathi Recalling India's 1983 Win

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of '83' and shared a clip of Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi recalling his memories of India's glorious win

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
83

Image: Instagram/@mbhipathi, @ranveersingh


Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Kabir Khan directorial 83 and Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi recalled his memories of India's glorious win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup in 1983.

Ranveer shared a clip of the same, and the sportsperson mentioned that speaking about the moment even today gives him goosebumps. The film will hit the big screen on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Mahesh Bhupathi recalls childhood memories of India's 1983 World Cup win

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter account on Sunday and shared a short clip of Mahesh Bhupathi recalling the moment India won the world cup in 1983. He mentioned that when the World Cup took place, he was 9-years-old and watched the match with his parents. He even recalled an incident where he mentioned how the total score was not going to be enough, but now that he is a seasoned sportsperson, mentioned that he knows 'in sports anything is possible'. He then called the team's win 'amazing' and mentioned he was looking forward to the release of the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

He said, "I remember that day because I was with my parents. I think my dad was with his brothers and we were watching the finals. The only thing I remember them saying was 'the total was not going to be enough'. But as I have learned some things in my career, in sports anything is possible. And Indian scripted that amazing win, till today when I talk about it, it gives me goosebumps". Sharing the clip Ranveer said, "Reliving the glorious memories of 83! Indian tennis legend, @Maheshbhupathi, recalls India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup!".

The actor's father-in-law and legendary Badminton player, Prakash Padukone also relived his experience of India's World Cup win. He called it a 'landmark day in the history of Indian sports' and mentioned the news was 'unbelievable'. He shared that he was in Denmark at the time playing badminton professionally, but kept track of the match via the radio and BBC. He said, "When we heard India had won the World Cup, I think it was unbelievable. That was the turning point for Indian Cricket. From what was a sport, became a religion".

Image: Instagram/@mbhipathi, @ranveersingh

Tags: 83, Mahesh Bhupathi, 1983 World Cup
First Published:
