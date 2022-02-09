Ranveer Singh Shares First Pic From 'Cirkus' With Pooja Hegde, Talks About His Experience

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is quite active on social media. He is often seen treating his fans with quirky pictures and videos. The Gully Boy actor recently dominated the AMA trend in which fans asked him several questions related to his personal as well as professional life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh followed the 'Ask Me Anything' trend in his own way. He wrote in one of his stories, "Aaj mood hai..Ask me anything...!". Meanwhile, a fan asked the Sooryavanshi actor, "How was it working with the absolutely amazing Pooja Hedge?" Replying to it, Singh wrote, "Delightful! We are cackling like geese all day! @hedgepooja".

Ranveer Singh displays first picture from Cirkus

With this, Ranveer has unveiled the first picture from his upcoming movie Cirkus, also starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The photograph features Pooja Hedge in a yellow saree teamed up with a sleeveless blouse, while Ranveer wore a white and beige striped te-shirt and the actor flaunted his moustache like no other. The picture also has a scenic beauty in the background. Reposting the same on her Instagram story, Hedge wrote, "Forever entertained by Pammi."

Well, a fan even asked, "How do you always stay positive?" The Padmaavat actor, replying to it, said, "I count my blessings. I feel immense and often overwhelming gratitude. I try and pay kindness forward. Life is full of suffering and existence is agonising... but as Chaplin said, "To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it."

More on Cirkus

Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge will be next seen in Cirkus. The film, based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, is set to release on July 15, 2022. After the success of his cop drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Rohit Shetty earlier assured his fans that he was in no hurry to announce the theatrical release date of Cirkus. In an interview with PTI, the director stated, ''There's such a backlog, I didn't want to jump in. Also, everybody gave me that respect for not coming for two weeks when I came with 'Sooryavanshi', people could have clashed with me or come the next week. But they gave me that space because I was holding on to my film for so long''. The last schedule of the movie is in Ooty and the team will leave for the same on December 2.

