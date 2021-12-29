Ranveer Singh Shares How He Is 'consciously' Trying To Shape His Filmography

Ranveer Singh was recently seen in the sports movie 83 that bought back India's iconic win at the 1983' Cricket World Cup on screen. Ranveer who is currently basking in the success of his movie shared how he is trying 'consciously' and 'subconsciously' to shape his filmography by taking risks with the roles he opts for. The actor is known for his versatility and has given several powerful performances like Mughal Emperor Allaudin Khilji in Padmaavat and underdog rapper in Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh talked about taking risks and shaping his filmography in a recent interview with ANI. The actor said, "I have taken some really big risks. It does nothing for me if there is no high risk involved. Higher the risk, the higher the pay-off. I am like a free-flowing spirit. I don't wish to be defined because I feel putting a person in a box is limiting."

"I am consciously and subconsciously shaping my filmography. And I am going to do more of this because there is no other way. I am really hoping that the filmmakers continue to give me such roles where I can really do something," the Bajirao star added.

The actor also opened up about his favourite movie Life is Beautiful directed by Roberto Benigni and said, "I can

watch that film n number of times, it still touches my heart. Films that can make you laugh, cry and entertain you forever and forever are the films that I aspire to be a part of. I am an actor first before being a star."

More about '83'

83 is based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Singh plays the lead role essaying the former Indian cricket team captain. The movie has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi Bhatia, Dev's wife and is also a producer for the movie.

(Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram)