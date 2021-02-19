Ranveer Singh Shares Music Video Of 'Sangeet' By Nitin Mishra Aka Spitfire

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently shared a promo for the music video called Sangeet written by Nitin Mishra aka Spitfire. Nitin Mishra's Sangeet is released under the banner of Ranveer Singh called IncInk Records. The actor also captioned the post and said, "The music video for Sangeet, written and performed by our little Ghalib @ntnmshra is OUT NOW. Link in bio.

Filmed in the Midzone by @neranee. Edited by @kissnuka @anushkadisco Music Produced by @zanuski Composed by @ntnmshra @zanuski Mixed and Mastered by Rākhis @manchandashikhar for @thebeastindiacompany Releasing label @incinkrecords".

Ranveer Singh releases the promo of Sangeet music video

People are loving the Sangeet music video. Many of them loved the beats of the song while several others loved the lyrics and the poetry infused in the song. Nitin Mishra's Sangeet has crossed over 4.4K views on Youtube and garnered over 800 likes. Check out the video below:

About Spitfire

Nitin Mishra aka Spitfire is part of the Gully gang. His song Asli Hip Hop got very famous and was a part of the Gully Boy album. Spitfire is originally from Madhya Pradesh and is fondly called Little Ghalib because of the way he infuses poetry into his rap. He along with Slow Cheeta and several other music artists also made a popular rap song for the film Article 15 which was called Shuru Karein Kya.

Ranveer Singh's music label IncInk Records

Ranveer Singh in March 2019 launched his own record label called IncInk Records. IncInk records is an independent record label formed by artists, for artists. Ranveer Singh collaborated with Navzar Eranee to set up the record label. Ranveer Singh on March 29, 2019, launched the record label through his social media account and called it a passion project. He captioned the post and said " My passion project. A manifestation of a certain vibe. IncInk is an independent record label formed by artists, for artists... To discover, nurture and promote exciting talents from across India. Presenting #KaamBhaari, #Spitfire and #Slow Cheeta from the different hoods of our country. Let's show these boys some love." Check out the post below:

Image Credits: @ranveersingh /@ntnmshra Instagram

